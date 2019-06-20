43 percent of Americans do not get enough sleep

As our lives get ever busier, our sleep is often the first thing to go and we can quickly become fatigued.



13 percent of workplace injuries can be attributed to fatigue, according to the National Safety Council.



Additionally, performance decreases as employees become tired which costs employers $1,200 to $3,100 per employee annually.



Work often requires us to override those natural sleep patterns and 62% of night shift workers complain about sleep loss.



Caffeine can disrupt sleep patterns and should be avoided as long as six hours before bedtime.



Research shows that 43% of Americans admit they may be too tired to function safely at work.



Being tired not only causes injuries in the workplace, but on the road as well. Missing out on sleep can affect more than just productivity, fatigue can lead to decreases in accuracy and judgement.



In 2014, more than 5,000 people died in drowsy-driving related crashes.



Adults need an average of seven to nine hours of sleep each night, but 30% report averaging less than six hours, according to the National Health Interview Survey.



Driving while fatigued can be similar to driving under the influence of alcohol. Driving on 4-5 hours of sleep means you are four times more likely to crash.



Drinking alcohol can make you feel drowsy, but can actually cause poor-quality sleep. It also makes people more likely to snore or have sleep apnea.



More than 70 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder which left untreated can cause depression, obesity, cardiovascular disease and other illnesses.



The blue light from TVs, phones, tablets and other electronic devices can keep the body from producing melatonin. Avoiding screens for at least 30 minutes before bed can help you relax and get to sleep.



Environment also plays a part in getting good sleep so it is best to keep the bedroom cool and dark.



For more tips on work-related fatigue check out resources from the National Safety Council.