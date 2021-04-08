5 accused of manslaughter in Muskegon Co. Jail inmate’s death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has filed manslaughter charges against five people for the death of a man who died after suffering 17 seizures at the Muskegon County Jail.

Four jail staff members — Jeffery Patterson, Crystal Greve, Jamal Lane and Sgt. David Vanderlaan — and nurse Aubrey Schotts were charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter-failure to perform a legal duty in connection to the death of Paul Bulthouse.

The AG’s Office launched its inquiry into Bulthouse’s death in August 2019 following a Target 8 investigation.

State prosecutors say the five defendants were on duty the night Bulthouse, 39, suffered 17 seizures in a jail cell before dying on April 4, 2019.

According to a federal lawsuit filed by Bulthouse’s family, the three jail guards and Vanderlaan watched some of the seizures as they happened on video surveillance monitors at the guard’s station, which was just a few feet from Bulthouse’s cell, and did nothing about them. Jail surveillance video obtained by Target 8 shows Patterson watched one of the seizures through the cell door window before walking away.

A December 2017 file image of Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Vanderlaan. (Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Bulthouse had been jailed 11 days before his death on a probation violation. Family members say the jail stopped giving him the Klonopin, a benzodiazepine, that he had been prescribed and didn’t properly ween him off it.

Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin said in a Thursday release that his staff members have been “temporarily reassigned away from direct inmate supervision” pending the outcome of their criminal case, saying that “filing of charges is not proof of wrongdoing” and that “no evidence has been presented to the Sheriff’s Office by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, or otherwise, that would permit our officer to make any determination of wrongdoing.”

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office previously said its initial internal investigation found no wrongdoing and Poulin added in his release that an independent probe by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association Mission Team “found that sheriff’s office staff acted appropriately in providing care and the performance of cell checks.”

Bulthouse’s family’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit was filed against Sheriff Poulin, who runs the jail; jail administrators, guards, medical staff and Wellpath, the Tennessee-based contractor that provides medical care at the jail. It alleges that the sheriff’s office conducted a “sham” investigation and tried to cover up details of the death, and that some jailers falsified reports to minimize their role.

If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, each of the five defendants faces up to 15 years in prison.