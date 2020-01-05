5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

PENNSYLVANIA (AP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in an early morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police report that around 60 were injured with the victims ranging from 7 to 67 years old. Their conditions are not considered life threatening.

State Police spokesman Stephen Limani described the crash as a “chain-reaction” involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.

The bus was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it dispatched a team of more than a dozen to investigate. Officials say it’s too early to determine if weather was a factor.