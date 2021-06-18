5-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run gets limo ride to preschool graduation

CHICAGO (WGN) — A boy injured in a hit-and-run during a road rage incident in Chicago rode to his preschool graduation ceremony in style Friday.

Five-year-old Wisdom Parker’s family could have been planning his funeral, but instead they’re celebrating his graduation.

Wisdom rolled up to his preschool graduation ceremony in a stretch limo. He was carried into Little Sprouts Daycare, injured but upbeat.

Last week, Wisdom was hit by a vehicle during a road rage incident on Chicago’s South Side. He has a broken leg, scrapes on his face and some bruises.

“He could have been gone. Just to even be able to celebrate this day is amazing, like my baby really could have been gone,” said Wisdom’s mother, Chloe Watts.

His family says they had just gotten out of a car in the 8800 block of South Michigan Avenue last Wednesday for a family picnic, when they heard gun shots.

It scared Wisdom and he ran across the street.

Police say that’s when a car and a blue SUV, that were involved in a road rage incident, turned onto the Chatham block. The driver of the SUV was firing shots at the car, then struck Wisdom and drove off.

The Andrew Holmes Foundation and 100 Men Standing helped arrange Wisdom’s ride, and a wheelchair was donated by a WGN viewer. His family says they’re overwhelmed by the community’s support.

The car’s driver stopped to help them, but the driver of the SUV is still on the run.

Police say they’re still investigating the case, and detectives are working to track the driver down.