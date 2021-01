LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a 2020 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 54% of part-time workers plan to keep working into their retirement years.

In the same study, 21% of part times workers also say they have no plans to retire. They say that’s because work free retirement seems unrealistic.

As for full time workers 15% said they don’t plan to retire.