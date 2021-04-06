55th District Court closing indefinitely due to Covid-19 case increase

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the 55th District Court in Ingham County say they will now be joining other courts in the area and return to phase one of its reopening guidelines due to our recent coronavirus uptick. This means the court will be closed to the public until further notice.

During this time the court will conduct virtual proceedings as much as possible.

6 News has learned that if you have any questions during the closure, the court will have limited staff present to process emergency matters and to answer phone and mail inquires.