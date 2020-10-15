6 News Presents: 2020 Election Special tonight @ 9 o’clock

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The 2020 election is considered by many to be one of the most important in our nation’s history, and it’s just weeks away.

So tonight 6 News is here for you, with an hour long special program, to help prepare you, for November 3rd.

Hosted by 6 News Anchor Sheri Jones, we’ll take you through the bases of the election, including why the road to the White House, runs through the Mitten State.

You’ll here from a number of High profile politicians who just this week made stops here in Michigan including:

Dough Emhoff, Kamala Hariss’ Husaband

Eric Trump, President Trump’s Son

Vice President, Mike Pence

Lara Trump, President Trump’s Daughter-in-law

President Trump ( Visiting Saturday)

You’ll also hear from the Political Director of ABC NEWS, Rick Kelin, and 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick to provide years of expertise, and political analysis.

Also on tap, the Latest poll numbers of where Major Races stand here in Michigan.

We’ll also dive into Mid-Michigan’s two major Congressional races, the matchup in district 8 featuring Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, and Republican challenger Paul Junge. As well as the District 7 showdown between Congressman Tim Walberg, and Democratic challenger Gretchen Driskell.

You can watch the special on-air & online both during, and after the television broadcast.