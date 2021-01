6 News Spanish Cast for Saturday, January 30th – Actualizacion en español

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- Sometimes in life, you just need a friend, and this past week was one of those times for Michigan State University journalism student Kaishi Chhabra.

"There’s a lot of like financial crisis that my family back home has been dealing with," Chhabra said. "They didn’t want to tell me because they didn’t want to trouble me but it came to the point where my Dad was like I am unable to pay your tuition fee like at all. Not even partially or a little bit."