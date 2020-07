6 News Spanish Cast for Saturday, July 25th – Actualizacion en español

The country's top counterintelligence official says that multiple foreign adversaries are actively targeting the November election in a variety of ways, from launching influence campaigns in social and traditional media, to targeting election infrastructure, to attempting to compromise the private communications of political officials.

"At this time, we're primarily concerned with China, Russia and Iran, although other nation-states and non-state actors could also do harm to our electoral process," Bill Evanina, National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director, said in a statement Friday. "Our insights and judgments will evolve as the election season progresses."