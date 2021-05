6 News Spanish Cast for Sunday, May 16th – Actualizacion en español

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- You've probably noticed a lot of businesss with now hiring signs out, especially now that summer is right around the corner, several employers are looking for workers. Community mental health authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties are among those looking for employees for their summer camp.

The camp is called Families Forward Summer Camp and they work with kids with serious emotional disturbance. Throughout the year the camp helps around 70 kids but with summer approaching they're expecting a lot more, and need more staffing.