6 News to air hour-long Prime Time edition of “The Capital Rundown”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– With less than two weeks until the November election, 6 News will air a special hour-long Prime Time edition of “The Capital Rundown” this weekend.

The show is scheduled to on WLNS TV-6, Saturday night at 8 p.m.

The show is stacked full of the latest political news including exclusive interviews with local candidates and members of the Trump and former Obama administrations.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick also joins the broadcast to offer his take on the latest political headlines.

Join Anchor, Lauren Thompson and “The Capital Rundown” team for a triple-dose this weekend as half-hour shows air at their usual times on WLNS and WLAJ Saturday and Sunday morning and the in-depth coverage continues on Saturday night.