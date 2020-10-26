6 News to host voter information town hall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The November election is just days away, and because 6 News is Your Local Election Headquarters, this week we’re going to be here for you with a voter information town hall.

The special program will feature Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and will take place this Wednesday, October 28th at 7 PM.

They’ll join 6 News Anchor Sheri Jones in the WLNS-TV studio, where they’ll answer your questions about voting procedures, safety, or anything else you might want to ask about the upcoming election.

Those looking to submit questions can do so by sending an email to newstips@wlns.com.

In addition to on-air, you can watch ‘Making it Count’ A voter information town tall live here at wlns.com.