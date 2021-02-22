62-year-old man dies after attempting to cut down tree

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 62-year-old Lake Odessa man died after he was attempting to cut down a tree.

On February 20, 2021 at approximately 11:56 a.m., Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of Knox Road and Keefer Highway in Sebewa Township in reference to a man injured during a tree-cutting accident.

Deputies determined a tree had fallen on top the 62-year-old man while the man was attempting to take it down.

Portland Ambulance and the Sunfield Fire Department attempted emergency lifesaving procedures, however, this accident caused severe injuries and the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this case.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this accidental death with the assistance of the Ionia County Medical Examiner. Assisting agencies were Ionia County Central Dispatch, Portland Ambulance, the Sunfield Fire Department, and Portland Fire Department.