7 things you shouldn’t buy during the holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holiday shopping season at its peak, consumers are bombarded with sales and deals everywhere they go, meaning it can be hard to resist buying overpriced, eye-catching goods.

AmOne, a loan website, has tips on what you should avoid buying this holiday season.

Cameras . While tech is always a popular holiday purchase, last-year’s models are often heavily discounted after the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

. As the new year brings new holiday resolutions, many are going to be buying exercise equipment. Wait until Februrary for the sales to begin. Holiday decor. As tempting as it can be to decorate your home with the latest knick-knacks, the day after Christmas often sees discounts of 50% or more on holiday items.

Shoppers should also be aware of holiday scams. Be cautious of online coupons that ask you to enter private information or download software.