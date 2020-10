Yorba Linda, Calif. (WLNS) — A massive wildfire near Los Angeles has forced more than 70,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Hundreds of firefighters were able to save a neighborhood that was in danger right now.

More than 11,000 acres have been torched.

Today, water drops were called off because of the strong Santa Ana Winds.

And dozens of homes and buildings are still in danger.