MANATEE COUNTY, Fl. (WLNS) — A 79-year-old Jackson woman was killed in a crash in Manatee County, Florida around 7:00 p.m. last night, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jackson woman drove her car over the centerline and hit a pickup truck head on.

Neither of the drivers have been identified at this time.

<<<This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information comes in.