8th District GOP Candidates go head to head at public forum

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Tonight hundreds of people came to the Crystal Garden Banquet Center in Howell to hear from candidates that will be on the ballot in August.

Republican candidates for the 8th District include, Mike Detmer, Alan hoover, Paul Junge, Kristina Lyke and Nikki Snyder.

All five candidates answered questions from the audience on multiple different topics including the right to bear arms, national defense and health care.

So who stood out? Some people had mixed reviews and want to know more about the candidates.

“I’m going to walk away with a desire to follow up on each one of these candidates they have pluses and minuses as far as I’m concerned and I really want to know more deeply what they believe and what they’re going to do in the future,” said Pat Schleh from Hartland Township.

Others want different characteristics and want their candidate to stand with President Trump.

“I’m looking for people that are candidates that are backing Trump and supporting Trump’s policies, and not going to Washington with a different agenda,” said Joe Konieczka from Brighton.

These five candidates will be on the August 4th ballot. Whoever wins the August Primary will face Representatives Elissa Slotkin in November.