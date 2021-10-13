Suspect killed in shooting with MSP in rural Barry County

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of a Michigan State Police fugitive team shot and killed a man in rural western Barry County Wednesday, police say.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released. No troopers were injured, MSP said.

It happened about 10 a.m. along Lindsey Road north of Pine Lake Road in Orangeville Township, northeast of Plainwell.

Michigan State Police Detective 1st. Lt. Chuck Christensen said a Lansing-based fugitive team was tracking a suspect wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for absconding from a felonious assault case. Troopers found him in a vehicle with a woman.

Christensen said MSP’s preliminary information is that the suspect “produced a weapon,” after which he was shot in the torso and killed.

The woman in the vehicle was not injured, Christensen said.

MSP said a team from the Fifth District in Southwest Michigan will investigate the shooting.