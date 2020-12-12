A bill that could land someone in prison for four years for knowingly installing faulty safety equipment is on its way to the governors desk

Mich. WLNS – A bill that would make it a crime to knowingly install faulty safety equipment in vehicles has cleared the state legislature and is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The bill unanimously passed the state senate on Thursday, and if it is signed into law, installing or selling a counterfeit or non-working air-bag system in a car or selling a car that has a faulty air-bag system installed could land someone in prison for up to four years.

This comes just two weeks after General Motors recalled millions of vehicles for having faulty takata airbags.