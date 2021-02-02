A billionaire has hired SpaceX to take him into orbit, and you could get the chance to go with him

In this undated image provided St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Jared Isaacman pauses while speaking about his enthusiasm for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and his spaceflight called Inspiration4, in Memphis, Tenn. (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WLNS) – A billionaire has purchased four tickets for a SpaceX flight to take him to space, and he plans to bring three “everyday” people along with him.

Jared Isaacman made his fortune in technology and fighter jets. He announced Monday that he has purchased a SpaceX flight for himself, but the high-flying endeavor also has a charitable aspect here on Earth.

Isaacman’s goal is to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Isaacman is donating half of that money, as well as one seat on the flight. Anyone who donates to St. Jude in February will be entered into a random drawing to win that seat. Another seat has already been awarded to a health care worker for St. Jude.

The fourth and final seat will go to a business owner who uses Isaacman’s credit card processing company. Both winners will be announced next month.

Isaacman has purchased a Super Bowl ad to publicize the mission and is planning for an October launch. The flight itself will last two to four days.

“I truly want us to live in a world 50 or 100 years from now where people are jumping in their rockets like the Jetsons and there are families bouncing around on the moon with their kid in a spacesuit,” Isaacman told the press on Monday.