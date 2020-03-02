HAPPENING TONIGHT: A conversation with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

In a battle with drugs and addiction, where do you go when you have nowhere to turn?In Jackson, that place is JXN Harm Reduction at Reed Manor apartments. It's a place where you can talk to people like Laura Stephens for help.

"When you are caught up in use that is this deep, and this deadly it's really hard to get out of it. So when they are walking through our doors that's a huge step on their part to start their pathway to recovery," said JXN Harm Reduction team member, Laura Stephens.