HAPPENING TONIGHT: A conversation with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Tonight, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will discuss their success as a couple, their careers in the music industry and their efforts in humanitarian projects.
The Library of Congress conversation is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2nd at 7:00 p.m.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will host Grammy Award-winning country music singer and songwriter Garth Brooks and his wife country music artist, actress, author and celebrity chef Trisha Yearwood.
Also, tune in to Facebook at 6:30 pm ET for a special edition of Garth Brooks’ “Inside Studio G” from the Library of Congress.
Brooks will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song later that week on Wednesday, March 4th. The country music titan and multiple hall of famer is the youngest recipient of the prestigious prize.
