A convicted murderer accused of fatally shooting a Pontiac Man in April arrested near Toledo

PONTIAC, Mich. (WLNS)—According to the Oakland County Sherriff’s Office, a convicted murderer wanted for shooting a Pontiac man to death was arrested Saturday night near Toledo, Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard says, 65-year-old Michael Jerome Davis was arrested without incident in a motel near Toledo, Ohio around 7:30 p.m. Bouchard stated The Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension

Team investigation led to Davis’s arrest by federal marshals. It is believed Davis does not plan to fight extradition and may be returned to Michigan as soon as this week.

“We are appreciative of our partnership with the United States Marshals and are glad to have

this murder suspect in custody,” Bouchard said. “Having already murdered a person before this

incident, he clearly is a huge danger to the community. Our thoughts are with the victim’s

families and friends.”

Davis is charged in Oakland County with open murder, attempted murder and two counts of

using a firearm during a felony.

The Oakland County Sherriff’s Office says Davis is also accused in the April 14, 2021 shooting death of 62-year-old Franklin Delano Fleming Jr.