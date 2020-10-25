A county jail in the Detroit area is switching their communication to electronic tablets

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Mich. (WLNS)- Staying in the Detroit area, a county jail is eliminating normal postal mail delivery for inmates and switching their communications over to specialized electronic tablets.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the move terminates the hand-processing of incoming and outgoing inmate mail–and keeps contraband and illegal drugs from entering the facility through mail.


The office is also working with Florida-based technology company to be provide the tablets.


All inmate postal mail will now be sent to the company where it will be screened and scanned into a high-definition color copy, afterwards the mail will be delivered electronically to inmates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar