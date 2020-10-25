A county jail in the Detroit area is switching their communication to electronic tablets

Mich. (WLNS)- Staying in the Detroit area, a county jail is eliminating normal postal mail delivery for inmates and switching their communications over to specialized electronic tablets.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the move terminates the hand-processing of incoming and outgoing inmate mail–and keeps contraband and illegal drugs from entering the facility through mail.



The office is also working with Florida-based technology company to be provide the tablets.



All inmate postal mail will now be sent to the company where it will be screened and scanned into a high-definition color copy, afterwards the mail will be delivered electronically to inmates.