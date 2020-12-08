A Jackson City Council member accuses another after making allegations of violating the city’s ethic policies

JACKSON, Mich.- The Jackson City Council is meeting this evening and one of the issues being addressed is a feud between two of its own. It has to do with the ethics around a proposed real estate deal.

Jeromy Alexander is a city council member in Jackson.

He is upset with council member Laura Schlecte’s involvement with city owned property.

Schlecte is a real estate broker and owner of “Thinking Real Estate” in Jackson.

She met with Alexander last Friday to discuss how she will be the real estate agent and receive profit by selling two of Jackson’s historic buildings downtown for a dollar each, to make room for entertainment and retail space.

However, her involvement did not sit well with Alexander.

“A feeling of disgust a little sick knot in my stomach, someone who was elected to represent the city would even do this, the fact that she was taking 25,000 on a deal where the city would make only 2 dollars,” says Alexander

Schlecte believes other wise she says,” I don’t feel like I did anything unethical I was always upfront and open with everybody about being compensated by the developers and I was making a point to make sure I was not going to vote on it, it was a decision for the remaining council members.”

Alexander says he sent Schlecte the letter below with more than a dozen questions on it that he wants answered because he believes she violated city policies.

The city council is planning to meet tonight at 6:30 virtually to further discuss this matter.