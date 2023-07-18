SAN DIEGO, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has always had an appreciation for our service men and women.

But last Thursday when he and several other Spartan coaches had the opportunity to spend the night on the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), his gratitude for what they do was taken to a whole new level.

Izzo was joined by his assistant Doug Wojcik, football coach Mel Tucker, hockey coach Adam Nightingale, baseball coach Jake Boss and men’s golf coach Casey Lubahn.

This was the second time Izzo has been on the USS Carl Vinson. Michigan State and North Carolina played each other on the aircraft back in 2011.

“You can’t believe how big it is,” Izzo said. “It’s almost three football fields. It’s almost a football field wide.”

The five coaches were among a group to fly to San Diego last Wednesday and travel nearly 200 miles out into the Pacific Ocean to reach the aircraft.

“I must of had a zillion steps. I mean you got to remember there’s like ten floors by the time you went up to the top where the bridge was down to the bottom,” Izzo said. “They don’t want much light because if they were in a battle – like in the ship itself a lot of the hallway lights would be turned down – I banged my head a few times.”

The entire experience was made possible by one of Michigan State’s major donors, Tom Archiplay, who invited all the coaches.

They stayed the night Thursday and Izzo was able to be bunkmates with one of his good buddies.

“The best part is Mel (Tucker) and I were roommates in the bunk beds, but we had executive bunk beds,” Izzo said. “We were sleeping right under the floor of the ship, meaning the landing deck, and those planes went until 2:30 at night. So, I didn’t sleep much.”