A school principal is under investigation for paddling a 6-year-old

CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida principal is in hot water after a video surfaced of her using a paddle on a 6-year-old student in front of her mother.

A Florida school principal is under investigation for paddling a 6-year-old student who allegedly damaged a computer screen, as her mother watched — and secretly recorded the footage on her cell phone pic.twitter.com/6SUlMlnPpn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 3, 2021

According to our CBS affiliate WINK NEWS, police are investigating Central Elementary School Principal Melissa Carter and the school’s clerk, Cecilia Self for a paddling incident that happened on April 13.

In Florida, some school districts allow corporal punishment, but Hendry County, where the incident occurred, is not one of them.

The incident stemmed after the mother of the 6-year-old received a call from the school saying her daughter had damaged a computer and the fee would be $50, according to WINK News. When the mother arrived at the school, paddling was mentioned but she was told a deputy would be present. However, the mother said that due to a language barrier, she said she didn’t understand the process.

According to WINK, there was no deputy inside the principal’s office and the mother thought her only option was to record the incident on her phone which she hid in her purse.

The Hendry County School District has answered: “no comment” to WINK News’ requests.

Corporal punishment is not allowed in the Palm Beach County School District nor the Martin County School District.

The Okeechobee County School District does allow corporal punishment.

It is undetermined if corporal punishment is allowed in either the St. Lucie County School District or the Indian River County School District.