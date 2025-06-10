LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan State University Wharton Center for Performing Arts announced that Dolores Wharton passed away on June 7, 2025, at the age of 97.

Wharton was born on July 3, 1927, in New York City, New York.

MSU officials say Dolores was a graduate of Chicago Teachers College (now Chicago State University), where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Over the years, she expanded her vitae by receiving nine honorary doctorates of humane letters, acknowledgments of her significant contributions to society.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dolores Wharton. Her life was one of purpose, vision, tenacity and an unwavering belief in the importance of the arts. Her legacy is a beacon for many, illuminating the path of leadership, inclusion and dedication to society’s betterment. As we remember and celebrate her, let’s continue to draw inspiration from her extraordinary life. Michigan State University President Kevin M. Guskiewicz

A spokesperson for the Wharton Center describes Dolores as a business leader, arts advocate, and the first African American woman to serve on the board of several Fortune 500 companies.