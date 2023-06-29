EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – While the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday, the ruling won’t change the way the rules or procedures at Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, or other public schools across the state.

That’s because a proposal passed by Michigan voters already banned the practice.

Proposal 2 of 2006 (not to be confused with Prop 2 of 2022, which focused on election practices) prevented schools from using race as a factor when considering admissions.

The ballot wording of the Affirmative Action Initiative (also known as the Michigan Civil Rights Initiative) read as follows:

Ban public institutions from using affirmative action programs that give preferential treatment to groups or individuals based on their race, gender, color, ethnicity or national origin for public employment, education or contracting purposes. Public institutions affected by the proposal include state government, local governments, public colleges and universities, community colleges and school districts.

Prohibit public institutions from discriminating against groups or individuals due to their gender, ethnicity, race, color or national origin. (A separate provision of the state constitution already prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin.)

The measure passed by a wide margin – 58 to 42 percent. More than 2.1 million Michiganders supported the proposal, while around 1.5 million voted against it.

The initiative was challenged – and overturned – by lower courts. But ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court decided it was constitutional.

A statement from MSU today also suggested that little would change following today’s decision.

“We are carefully reviewing the ruling but believe the decision by the court will not change our approach to recruiting and retaining a broad and diverse student body and creating opportunities for all students,” spokesperson Emily Guerrant said in a statement. “MSU values diversity and inclusion. All Spartans benefit from a more diverse student body, faculty and staff, which better prepares our students for post-graduation success and makes a more inclusive and welcoming society. This academic year, we had our largest and one of our most diverse classes of first-year students, and we are building on that progress alongside our campus partners.”