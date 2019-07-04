After 67-years MAD magazine leaving newsstands

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – MAD, the long-running satirical magazine that influenced everyone from “Weird Al” Yankovic to the writers of “The Simpsons,” will be leaving newsstands after its August issue.

The magazine will still be available in comic shops and through mail to subscribers, but after its fall issue it will just reprint previously published material.

The only new material will come in special editions at the end of the year.

As the gap-toothed smiling face mascot Alfred E. Neuman would say, “What, me worry?”

DC, the division of Warner Brothers that publishes the magazine, said MAD will pull from its catalog of 550 issues full of nostalgic cartoons and parodies published over the magazine’s 67-year run.

Illustrators and comedians, including one-time guest editor Yankovic, mourned the magazine’s effective closure.

“It’s pretty much the reason I turned out weird,” he wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Harry Shearer, the voice of several characters on “The Simpsons,” cracked on Twitter: “An American institution has closed. And who wants to live in an institution?”

When President Donald Trump referred to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg as Neuman, while insisting he wouldn’t be fit to serve as president, the 37-year-old candidate said he had to Google the reference.

“I guess it’s just a generational thing,” Buttigieg told Politico . “I didn’t get the reference.”

MAD magazine was a venue for comic artists and cartoonists to grow artistically and shape national conversation.