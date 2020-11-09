After 7 months, I-496 is scheduled to reopens tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) After seven months of construction and $60 million, I-496 will officially open on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation repaved the roads and fixed bridges along I-496 between Lansing Road and I-96.

It was important for MDOT to do this construction project the right way because Lansing historians say the initial project in the 1970s destroyed a community.

Demolishing a predominately Black community in Lansing was the collateral for building I-496 decades ago. More than 600 homes were bulldozed as well as many Black owned businesses. At the time, the West side of Lansing was the only area Black people could live, so the construction of I-496 devastated many people.

Its a mistake MDOT says its learned from so history will not repeat itself.

We recognize the problems that happened with the project initially when it first started in 1966 and we had a chance to talk with the community and make sure that problems like that won’t happen again,” says MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins.

For more information on redlining in Lansing click here.