AG Nessel and Michigan State Police to investigate Boy Scouts of America

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police have asked the public to report any instances of abuse within the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) organization, after announcing a joint investigation.

In January 2021, Attorney General Dana Nessel learned that 1,700 sex-abuse claims filed in the BSA’s bankruptcy case were filed in Michigan, but the Department believes that there could be as many as 3,000 victims.

Nessel has released a PSA urging victims of abuse to report their experiences while involved with the Boy Scouts of America.

I know speaking about these traumas is difficult. That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago—you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

According to Nessel, the joint investigation is separate from civil litigation.

Those with any information on the Boy Scouts of America are asked to call the investigation hotline at (844) 324-3374 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.