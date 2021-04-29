AG Nessel Announces $300 Million Multistate Settlement with Suboxone Maker

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Michigan will get over $4 million in a settlement agreement involving Indivior PLC, and the maker of Suboxone, Indivior Inc.

The overall settlement is over six federal lawsuits and it involves Indivior Incorporated’s drug Suboxone. This was approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to help with withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment.

The lawsuit says Indivior Inc. allegedly promoted selling their drug to physicians who were writing prescriptions without a medical purpose. Plus, promoted Suboxone Sublingual Film based on false and misleading claims that it was less subject to diversion and abuse than other buprenorphine products, and they improperly controlled the price of Suboxone.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office, Indivior Inc. will pay $300 million to resolve these civil fraud allegations, which impacted Medicaid and other government programs.

“My office is dedicated to holding drug companies accountable for their actions,” Attorney General Dana Nessel stated. “We are particularly focused on behavior fueling the opioid epidemic and this settlement serves as a win in the fight against a national crisis.”