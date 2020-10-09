AG Nessel on how law enforcement busted Gov. Kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Attorney General spoke with CBS This Morning, to give more insight about how her team worked with federal law enforcement, to bust a plot to kidnap, and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

At Least 13 people are facing charges, including both State and Federal, in connection with the alleged plan against the governor.

Officials say it included months of planning, weapons, and explosives training, and even the idea of trying Whitmer, for treason.

According to authorities, they first learned about the plot months ago on social media. They also say, suspects used encrypted messages and code words to try and stay hidden from the police, they did surveillance at least twice on the governor’s home, talked about the setting of explosives to keep the police away from her house, they even considered blowing up a highway bridge as a diversion.

According to the FBI, officers conducted at least 19 raids across the state as part of there investigation.

In the criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June as Fox and other members of an unnamed militia met in Ohio. They were angry about Whitmer’s mandates issued in response to the coronavirus that shut down businesses.

The documents show that as conversations continued over the following months, sometimes at tactical training gatherings, a more firm plan formed.

“Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because that that point, we do that, dude — it’s over,’” the criminal complaint reads in part.

According to the document, the militia members talked about storming the state Capitol in Lansing and killing police officers, but Garbin shut that idea down. It was then the focus turned to the governor’s vacation home. The suspects allegedly figured out where that house was and went there Aug. 29 to scope it out.

Fox ultimately bought a Taser to use in the attack. In addition to discussing various bombings, Garbin suggested blowing up a nearby bridge in an effort to slow the police response.

The plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a kangaroo court trial for treason.

There was talk of actually carrying out the plan on the night of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, but Croft thought the time was not right, so the suspects held off. They wanted to do it before the Nov. 3 election.

In the video above, hear from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, for more on the alleged plot