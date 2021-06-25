WATCH: Exoneration hearing underway for MI man convicted in 2005

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is planning to hold a news conference on Friday, to announce the results of another investigation by the Conviction Integrity Unit.

According to a release from Nessel’s office, the Unit is presenting a motion to set aside the conviction of Corey McCall, who’s been behind bars since 2005.

The attorney general will be joined by Assistant Attorneys General Robyn Frankel and Lori Montgomery.

The team will first be attending a hearing before Berrien County Judge Angela M. Pasula at 10:30 A.M., before announcing the details of the case at 11:30 A.M. during a news conference.

Following that news conference, the attorney general will hold a welcoming event for McCall at 1 P.M. at Bertha Brock Park in Ionia.

The attorney general’s office also announced that Gilbert Poole Jr., who was the first person exonerated by the Conviction Integrity Unit, will join them at the welcoming event.

Poole was exonerated after 32 years in prison. He was wrongfully convicted of murder back in 1988.

The Conviction Integrity Unit works in conjunction with Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School Innocence Project. The project says they’re part of the Innocence Network, which has been credited with the release of over 375 wrongfully accused prisoners through the use of DNA testing.

In 2019, the Department of the Michigan Attorney General received a grant from the Department of Justice to partner with the Cooley Innocence Project in order to screen claims of innocence and conduct DNA testing. That same year, the Cooley Innocence Project received a separate grant from the Department of Justice to partner with the Department of the Michigan Attorney General in reviewing cases in which unreliable forensics played a role in the conviction.