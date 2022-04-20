KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The state attorney general is calling on the Kent County prosecutor to let her office determine whether or not to charge the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya.

Michigan State Police continues to investigate the April 4 shooting. Once that investigation is complete, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker will decide whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified or if he should face charges. He could also decide to give the case to the attorney general.

Speaking in Kalamazoo Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believes Becker should let her office take over.

“I always, always invite local prosecutors and police departments to refer the case to us. It’s not a matter of not trusting them to do the right thing. It’s the fact that I think it creates friction in those relationships that they need to have and the optics are not good oftentimes,” Nessel said. “So it’s not that I don’t trust Prosecutor Becker. I assume that he is going to do the right thing and that he will follow the facts and the evidence and the law.”

“We would take it if he referred it to us,” Nessel added.

Nessel’s office may not simply take the case from Becker.

Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the officer pulling Lyoya, 26, over. There was then a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him.

A pathologist hired by the Lyoya’s family’s attorneys says Lyoya died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. He says the gun was pressed against Lyoya’s head when it was fired.