AG’s Office: Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s communications director, Kelly Rossman-McKinney has passed away, Nessel confirmed in a statement.

“There will never be another Kelly Rossman-McKinney. I am heartbroken by the loss of one of my most trusted advisors and I am honored to count myself amongst those who had the good fortune to work alongside Kelly and to witness her artistry. Kelly forged deep relationships with so many of her colleagues at the Department of Attorney General, and her loss weighs heavy on all our hearts tonight,” said Nessel.

The full statement can be read here.

Rossman-McKinney was the cofounder and CEO of the Truscott Rossman PR firm. She was also battling cancer.

The Attorney General’s office did not release a cause of death.

“I join with Kelly’s husband, children, and friends in mourning the loss of our beloved KRM,” said Nessel.