Air pollution linked to 147% increase in newborns admitted to intensive care

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) - According to investigators, a Michigan State Police Trooper is at-fault for a multi-car fatal crash in DeWitt.

A collision at the intersection of Business 127 and Cutler Road on July 19th resulted in the death of David Engel.

Just after 8:00 pm the trooper was responding to a theft in progress with lights and siren when he entered the intersection and hit the back of a semi-truck. The semi-truck hit Engel's vehicle that was waiting to turn left on Cutler Road.

The 26-year-old from DeWitt was pronounced dead at the scene, the semi-truck driver was uninjured in the crash and the trooper was treated at the hospital.

The trooper was suspended today until the investigation is completed and reviewed by the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office.

Once the investigation is completed it will be forwarded to the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office to be reviewed for any potential criminal charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.