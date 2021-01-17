ALERT: Several roads in Lansing closed today until further notice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The city of Lansing Public Service Department has issued a traffic advisory, closing several roads downtown, effective Sunday January 17th at 9 A.M until further notice.

Those roads include:

Ottawa St. between Pine St. and Grand Ave.

Allegan St. between Pine St. and Capitol Ave.

Capitol Ave. between Ionia St. and Allegan St.

Walnut St. between Ottawa St. and Washtenaw St.

Townsend St. between Allegan St. Washtenaw St.

You can also check out the map for further reference.

Those road closures comes as protests are expected throughout the week, ahead of Wednesday’s inaguaration, of President-Elect Joe Biden.

<<<This story will be updated, as new details are made available.