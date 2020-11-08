Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WLNS)— Longtime ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has died, following more than a years-long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host JEOPARDY!
for the next 18 months. Throughout that time, he was open and public about his battle with
cancer. JEOPARDY! episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020 (his last day
in the studio was October 29).
The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.
Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Alex hosted dozens of game shows before becoming the host of
JEOPARDY! in its syndicated debut in 1984. He hosted more than 8,200 JEOPARDY! episodes
over the course of nearly 37 seasons, setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most
episodes of a single game show. Alex won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Game
Show Host seven times and was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the National
Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He received the Order of Canada honor from his native
land in 2017.
“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. HeMike Richards, JEOPARDY! Executive Producer.
was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working
beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an
incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to
perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen.
His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,”
Alex is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. The family
has announced no plans for a service, but gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.
One of the most successful Jeopardy! players of all time Ken Jennings issued the following statement on twitter:
Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020
“Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,” said Tony
Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. “For 37 amazing years, Alex
was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard
day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of JEOPARDY! and he
will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean,
Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.”
“We join our colleagues at Sony Pictures in mourning the passing of Alex Trebek,” said Kenichiro
Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Corporation. “Alex was an extraordinary talent
whose intelligence, wit and comforting presence appealed to millions of people around the world
and made JEOPARDY! the outstanding show it is today.”
<<< This story is developing and will be updated