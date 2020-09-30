All Ingham County jury trials postponed until November

New orders given by Judge Richard Garcia will mean Ingham County circuit and probate courts will pause all jury trials until at least November due a rise of covid-19 cases.

The ruling was made due to revised guidelines from the Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Office. Those guidelines recommend that courts should only consider conducting jury trials if a county is seeing less than 20 new covid-19 cases per day over the week, and that is not currently happening.

Judge Garcia says, continuing jury trials could be creating a risk to the public health.