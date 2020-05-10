All the songs in ‘The Disney Family Singalong II:’ How to watch, livestream without cable

Courtesy; ABC

Get your singing voice ready. It’s the star-studded “Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.” Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, tonight’s special has even more celebrity guests you can singalong with, including Christina Aguilera, Tituss Burgess, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang, John Legend and Katy Perry.

How to watch: The special airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can livestream it on Hulu Live TVwhere you can also catch up with back episodes of your favorite shows.

The Muppets will raise the curtain on the show, followed by a vocal warmup with Tituss Burgess. Here are all of the performances you’ll be able to singalong to.

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt “

– Idina Menzel and Ben Platt Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

– Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose “Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

– Katy Perry “Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

– John Legend and Jennifer Hudson “Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

– Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III “Part of Your World” – Halsey

– Halsey “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

– Rebel Wilson “Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

– Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera “Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

and – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert “Try Everything” – Shakira

– Shakira “When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

– Josh Gad “You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

– Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland “Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

– Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang “Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold

This article is adapted by MLive.