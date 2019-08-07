Allen Neighborhood Center receives $850,000 grant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Property on East Kalamazoo Street will have contaminated soil removed as well as area redevelopment.
The Allen Neighborhood Center and the property around it will receive upgrades like new housing and space for small businesses.
The Lansing Economic Development Corporation is receiving an $850,000 Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Brownfield Redevelopment Grant.
The brownfield grant will be used for investigation, removing the contaminated soil, and preventing exposure to harmful vapors as well as demolition to prepare for redevelopment.
Along with an update to the existing community center space alongside new mixed-income housing, a grocery store, and other food-related businesses.
“Lansing’s time is now, and this project will be a tremendous benefit,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.
The $10.3 million redevelopment will create 15 new jobs, 29 new apartments and over 15,000 square feet of new as well as renovated commercial space.
