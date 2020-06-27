Amazon’s top-selling face masks that are reusable: Stay safe and limit the spread of the coronavirus

People wearing sanitary masks walk in Via Condotti shopping street, in Rome, Italy, Monday, May 18, 2020. Italy is slowly lifting sanitary restrictions after a two-month coronavirus lockdown. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

There are a ton of face masks on the market and in a time when we need to wear them indoors you can never have too many. At this point, almost every store on the planet sells cloth masks to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

So if you want to add a few more masks to your family’s rotation, Amazon has a ton of cloth masks available that are reusable, durable and washable. Plus with Amazon, Prime members can take advantage of the two-day shipping.

Cloth masks can help slow the spread of the virus via droplets especially when everyone maintains the minimum six feet distancing guideline.

Here are some of Amazon’s top-selling cloth face masks:

Lanier Wellness Adult & Kids Reusable Face Covers–These masks come in a pack of two and sell for $13.42. They come in a three-layer option, instead of just two layers.

BeatBasic breathable masks –These masks fit snugly around the mouth and nose while stretching comfortably around your ears. This design does not have a pocket for a filter though. The three-pack costs $15.99.

5-pack unisex black mask– This pack of five breathable cotton masks is $21.99 and the masks are washable.

Another 5-pack unisex black mask– This five-pack of black masks is a little different than the previous set, but you can’t have too many face masks. There is no pocket for a filter and the pack costs $23.55.

Fashion Cute Heart Face Protection– Another set of black face masks, but this one has a heart on it to add some variety to the multitude of people who may have black face masks. This mask can be used while running, biking, outdoor shopping, hiking, adventure and rock climbing. This pack of two masks costs $12.99.

Universal 4521 Cloth Face Masks– This is a two-layered mask that is made from different densities of cotton to protect against both large and small particles. It promises to protect users from dust, pollen, pet dander and other irritants. They do not have a filter pouch. This pack of four is usually $34.99, but Amazon currently has it on sale for $23.99.

Levi’s Re-Usable Reversible Face Mask– Levi’s face mask 3-pack has more stylish options. It features six different colors: Red, Blue, Gray, Navy, Black and Tan. These washable masks use cord ties to secure the fit and even include a slot for a filter. The prices of the masks range from $12.00-$15.00 depending on the size that you’re looking to order.

Auliné Collection Reusable Fashion Face Mask– This mask features a non-directional, contoured and double layered design for no-fuss use. It can be worn up or down and has an optional filter insert, but does not include a filter. These masks range from $10.00-$36.00 depending on the pack size you purchase. There are 1-, 2-, 4- and 5-packs available.

Cotton Cute Mouth Face Mouth Cover – These masks are soft, breathable and durable and are built with an adjustable nose bridge wire to perfectly fit on the face and won’t fog up glasses if you wear them. They come in a pack of two for $12.99 and they do not have a pocket for a filter.

Tart Collections Fabric Face Mask– These masks are 100 percent cotton and are breathable while preventing the inhalation of dust. It has an outer shell and two layers of cotton inside, the mask is supposed to be washed to prevent the buildup of unwanted particles. The masks come in the color black, as well as striped patterns. The masks are $9.99.

This article is adapted from MLive.