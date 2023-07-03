UPDATE: Lansing police say they have found and arrested 26-year-old Rashad Trice in St. Clair Shores, but have not located 2-year-old Winter Smith.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A search is on for a man Lansing police say, kidnapped a 2-year-old girl and tried to kill her mother.

6 News spoke with the authorities who say the suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Trice left with 2-year-old Winter Smith in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala on the south side of Lansing with the license plate number E-J-R-6-0-9-8.

Authorities say they were initially called out for a report of a potential stabbing and upon arrival, located a female victim and a child – who told them they escaped. The victim is now at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Trice is the ex-boyfriend of the victim, although authorities say he is not the biological father of the kidnapped girl.

If you have any information contact the Lansing police department with the number on your screen — or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867