AMBER ALERT: Lansing Twp. Police issue alert for Missing 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Township Police department issued an Amber Alert shortly after 8am this morning, for 2-year-old Phoenix Washington.

He’s suspected to be with a 26-year-old also named Phoenix Washington, who officials say kidnapped him.

The 26-year-old is a Black Male, 5’5″, 160 LBS. The Child is also a black male, 2’0″, 30 LBS.

Police want you to watch out for a 2011 Black Mazda, with the license plate ‘EFM6569’.

If you know anything that can help police in this case, call 911 or the Lansing Township Police department at 517-485-1700.