America is running low on chicken-again

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — From Oregon to Texas to right here in Michigan there is a shortage of one of the most popular meats in the country: chicken.

Shortages at grocery stores have grown more common in recent weeks.

Experts say that grocery stores typically see between 5 and 10% of their items out of stock at any given time, but right now, that rate is around 15%.

Supply chains are facing major challenges due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, severe weather and labor shortages.

The lack of chicken is not only impacting stores but also restaurants.

Additionally, you may have noticed higher prices at your local chicken spot; that’s because the demand for chicken has shot up.

Higher demand means higher pricing for local restaurants and they are doing what they can to supply.

“The prices have become more prohibitive and we don’t wanna raise our prices but we have to just because cases of wings have gone up almost double from where they were pre-COVID,” said Nick Terwilliter, the manager at Dagwood Tavern.

These price changes are frustrating to business owners like Michael Krueger who mainly serves chicken in their restaurants.

“The price has been pretty ridiculous it’s skyrocketed over the last, I mean chicken specifically it went up about a year ago then it’s gone up even more since then,” said Krueger, the owner of Crunchy’s.

Business owners say they hope this shortage and price inflation is temporary because they want to get their prices back to their normal rates.