American women make majority of college-educated workforce for first time in history

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – According to new research, America’s college-educated workforce is now mainly female.
The Pew Research Center analyzed federal labor data to find that of the almost 60 million Americans with college degrees, woman make up 50.2%.
This is the first time this happened in the workforce in American history, although women have earned more bachelor degrees in the United States since 1982.
Generally a smaller percentage of women seek employment after graduation compared to men.
Last year, less than 70 percent of college educated women were in the work force compared to about 78 percent of college educated men.
