Americans accused of smuggling Nissan exec out of Japan can be extradited

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, file)

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNS) – A U.S. judge has cleared the way for two Americans to be extradited to Japan, where they are accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chair Carlos Ghosn out of the country ahead of his trial for alleged financial crimes.

The U.S. State Department approved the extradition request for Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor in October, but it was put on hold after their lawyers filed an emergency petition. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani rejected that request today.

The Taylors are accused of allowing Ghosn to flee Japan on their private jet last year. According to prosecutors, they told airport employees they were musicians, and smuggled Ghosn onto the jet in a large black box they claimed contained audio equipment.

At the time, Ghosn had been out on bail, awaiting trial on allegations of financial crimes, including diverting Nissan’s money for his own personal gain.

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb, who represents the Taylors, claims they committed no crime and that Japan is trying to save face after Ghosn managed to flee the country. He is now in Lebanon, where he has citizenship. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.