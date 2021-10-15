(NewsNation Now) – Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin needed to be hospitalized after an accident at a rehearsal for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” a spokesperson confirmed to NewsNation.

“He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

The spokesperson did not comment on the details, but TMZ reports he was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straight jacket and hanging upside down. His stunt was to escape the straight jacket and fall to an air mattress below, but there were cars on either side of him in the air swinging back and forth, according to TMZ.

The website reports he hit his head and was initially motionless.

Goodwin is a frequent performer on the show. In previous appearances, he has dodged crossbow arrows blindfolded, escaped from a fiery trap with nothing but a safety pin to pick a lock (also while unable to see), and escaped from restraints while hanging in the air from his teeth, and suspended from ropes that were on fire.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is a spinoff from the popular “America’s Got Talent” series. It was set to debut on NBC this past summer, but filming didn’t start until the fall.

A filming scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, was canceled, according to a ticket website. The show was scheduled to wrap filming Oct. 21.