ANIMAL ABUSE: Capital Area Humane Society looking for information regarding harmed dog

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) is seeking information regarding an alleged abused dog.

Big Busterson was brought into CAHS when the Clinton County Animal Control had discovered he had been harmed.

X-Rays revealed that he had been shot in the jaw.

Despite his injuries, he is eating, drinking and “doing well,” said CAHS.

“If you know this dog, or have any information as to what happened, please contact our Intake and Cruelty Manager, Liz Kowal at lkowal@AdoptLansing.org, or call the shelter at (517) 626-6060,” reads a CAHS facebook post.